Alat-Astara highway rehabilitation nears completion in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. The extensive reconstruction of the Yenikend-Bilasuvar segment (from the 32nd to the 103rd kilometer) of the M3 Alat-Astara highway, linking Azerbaijan to the Islamic Republic of Iran, is approaching completion, Azerbaijan's State Agency for Automobile Roads stated, Trend reports.

The agency reports that the road under reconstruction stretches a whopping 71 kilometers, ticking all the boxes for the second technical category.

The reconstructed road features a 15-meter-wide surface with two lanes, and the width of the driving lane is 7.5 meters. The project has already completed earthworks, the construction of the road surface, and the laying of a new asphalt concrete pavement. Landscaping, installation of road equipment, and traffic signs are in the final stages.

The project also includes the construction of all artificial structures and drainage pipes along the route. Several round and rectangular drainage pipes of varying diameters have been installed, and 7 bridges, totaling a length of 338.6 meters, have been completed.

The construction is being carried out according to the "Building Codes and Regulations," following the set schedule and maintaining high quality standards. A sufficient number of workers and equipment have been mobilized to ensure the prompt completion of the reconstruction work.

Upon completion, the enhanced thoroughfare will markedly optimize vehicular flow, streamlining the transit of both individuals and commodities.

