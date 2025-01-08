Amir of Qatar expresses condolences to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani has sent a letter of condolences to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the tragic death of people caused by the crash of an Azerbaijani Airlines plane near Aktau on December 25 on a Baku-Grozny flight, Trend reports.

"Your Excellency,

On behalf of the people of the State of Qatar and myself, I want to express our deep condolences and sympathies to Your Excellency and, through you, to the bereaved families of the victims who lost their lives in the Azerbaijani plane crash, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

May the Almighty Allah grant the departed souls His mercy and rest them in peace," the letter reads.