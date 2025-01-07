We have been able to achieve sustainable development in economic sphere, and I am sure that this dynamic will be maintained in coming years - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. If we look at the growth rates of the world economy and the development rates of developed countries, or rather, their recession, we will see that the Azerbaijani economy has developed successfully. Of course, this is based on a well-thought-out policy, President Ilham Aliyev said during his interview with local channels on January 7, Trend reports.

“These indicators are not just the product of the last year. As a result of many years of economic reforms, transparency, the fight against monopolistic trends, the attraction of investments, and the improvement of the investment climate, we are observing a positive change in the attitude of leading international rating agencies toward Azerbaijan. That is, they cannot deny the reality either. However, I believe that our international rating deserves a higher level than it is now, but for certain reasons, leading rating agencies are still displaying a modest approach. In other words, all this suggests that we have been able to achieve sustainable development in the economic sphere, and I am sure that this dynamic will be maintained this year and in the coming years,” the head of state emphasized.