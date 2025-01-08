Türkiye establishes Cybersecurity Directorate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. Cybersecurity Directorate established in Türkiye, the corresponding decree was signed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports.

According to the information, the Cybersecurity Directorate will formulate policies, strategies and objectives to ensure cybersecurity, develop action plans, conduct legislative research, ensure coordination of relevant activities, carry out awareness raising and training activities related to cybersecurity, and will also implement projects that support cybersecurity and information security, work to expand cooperation between the public, private sector and universities in this field.

The head office of the Directorate will be located in Ankara.