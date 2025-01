BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. Azerbaijan’s Azerishig OJSC has estimated that the reconstruction of the "Samad Vurghun" substation in Barda city will cost 15.6 million manat ($9.1 million), Trend reports.

According to the public procurement single web portal, the project will involve upgrading the existing 35/10 kV "Samad Vurghun" substation to a 110 kV capacity.

Notably, Azerishig OJSC has already initiated certain preparatory works for this project.