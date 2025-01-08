Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry comments on detention of country's vessels in Africa

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. On November 7, 2024, three vessels – "CMS Pəhləvan," "CMS İgid," and "CMS-3," sailing under the flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan and operated by the Azerbaijani branch of Caspian Marine Services B.V. – were forced to enter the territorial waters of the State of Eritrea due to worsening weather conditions during their journey to Abu Dhabi (UAE) via the Suez Canal, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

According to the Ministry, despite prior communication with the port authorities of the State of Eritrea during the vessels' transit, the failure to provide the required information promptly led to the vessels' entry into the country's 12-mile territorial waters being considered unauthorized. Consequently, Eritrean authorities detained the aforementioned vessels. The 18 crew members on board are all citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Will be updated