AZAL suspends all flights on Baku–Kazan–Baku route

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) is indefinitely suspending all flights en route Baku-Kazan-Baku due to the recent regular closure of airspace over the Russian city of Kazan to ensure flight safety, Trend reports via an AZAL statement.

Passengers of AZAL flights to and from the specified city who are unable to use the airline’s services due to the current situation have the opportunity to receive a full refund without penalties or rebook their tickets. To proceed, contact the airline via e-mail at [email protected].

AZAL is actively engaging in a comprehensive assessment of the prevailing circumstances and will disseminate pertinent updates to passengers regarding any modifications.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel