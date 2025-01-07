I know that Azerbaijani people stand behind me - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. I know that the Azerbaijani people stand behind me. The Azerbaijani people also know that I stand behind them—this is a unique feeling. Many may not have experienced this, especially as someone who has led the country during two different periods, which perhaps makes it a unique experience, said President Ilham Aliyev during an interview with local television channels, Trend reports.

“I have visited the liberated territories perhaps more than 100 times, and every time I go, I say the same words to myself, share the same joy. It feels as if I am there for the first time. Just as you feel, I feel the same. Of course, there is a sense of responsibility and pride. We live in a country where, first and foremost, we can take pride in our nation and our people,” the head of state noted.