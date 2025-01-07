Political and moral crisis in leading Western countries is obvious - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. It is no secret to anyone that a new world order is shaping up. I believe that we are at the beginning of this process, many gaps are emerging and will emerge, President Ilham Aliyev said during his interview with local TV channels on January 7, Trend reports.

“The system that emerged after World War II has already lost its potential. This is evidenced by the processes, conflicts, wars, and other events taking place in many places. At the same time, the political and moral crisis in leading Western countries is also obvious. In other words, the most critical of the situation facing the West today is the elected president of a leading Western country. And he is right in criticizing it. Because this system has already exhausted itself,” the head of state noted.