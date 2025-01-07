President Ilham Aliyev shares his views on developments in Middle East during his interview with TV channels

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. On January 7, President Ilham Aliyev shared his views on developments in the Middle East during an interview with local TV channels, Trend reports.

The head of state stated: “Yes, we are very happy that changes have taken place in Syria and, of course, with the relations between Türkiye and the new Syrian government. Because Syria is a country bordering Türkiye, and every country wants to see a stable situation beyond its borders.”

The President emphasized that there should be no room for terrorism along any of Türkiye's borders. “As an ally of Türkiye, we always stand with them in any form, and the Turkish side knows this.”

“Our position on the Israeli-Palestinian issue remains unchanged,” President Ilham Aliyev added.