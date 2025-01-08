Prime Minister of Kuwait expresses condolences to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. The Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah has sent a letter of condolences to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the tragic death of people caused by the crash of an Azerbaijani Airlines plane near Aktau on December 25 on a Baku-Grozny flight, Trend reports.

"President of the friendly Republic of Azerbaijan, His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev,

We were deeply saddened by the news of the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane in the Republic of Kazakhstan, which resulted in loss of life and injuries.

Your Excellency, we share in your sorrow over this tragic incident and extend our heartfelt condolences to you. We pray for the mercy of the Almighty Allah for the victims of the crash and wish a speedy recovery to those injured," the letter reads.