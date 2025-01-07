Azerbaijan's steps in recent years are being analyzed very seriously - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. Azerbaijan's steps in recent years are being analyzed very thoroughly, very seriously, said President Ilham Aliyev during an interview with local television channels, Trend reports.

The head of state remarked that, “In world history, there has been no second country that restored its territorial integrity by its own strength, at least if we look at the recent and mid-past. We have done this, despite all the pressures, threats, and dangers.”

“The number of countries capable of pursuing an independent foreign policy is not that many,” the Azerbaijani President added.