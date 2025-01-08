Azerbaijan makes major contribution to Europe's energy security - EU special representative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. Azerbaijan makes an important contribution to the energy security of Europe, the European Union's Special Representative for the South Caucasus Magdalena Grono said during a meeting with President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

Magdalena Grono described Azerbaijan as an important partner of the European Union, highlighting the EU’s interest in ensuring lasting stability in the South Caucasus region.

Grono emphasized Azerbaijan’s significance in the regional and broader context and underscored the importance of dialogue between the European Union and Azerbaijan in this regard. She also praised Azerbaijan’s substantial contribution to Europe's energy security and stressed the importance of energy cooperation.