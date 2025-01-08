President Ilham Aliyev receives EU Special Representative for South Caucasus

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. On January 8, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Magdalena Grono, the European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus, Trend reports.

Magdalena Grono expressed her gratitude to the head of state for the reception in her new position.

She extended her deepest condolences regarding the plane crash and expressed hope that all causes of the accident would be thoroughly investigated.

Magdalena Grono described Azerbaijan as an important partner of the European Union, highlighting the EU’s interest in ensuring lasting stability in the South Caucasus region.

Grono emphasized Azerbaijan’s significance in the regional and broader context and underscored the importance of dialogue between the European Union and Azerbaijan in this regard. She also praised Azerbaijan’s substantial contribution to Europe's energy security and stressed the importance of energy cooperation.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union has a rich history. The discussion covered areas of mutual interest, including energy, transportation, investments, trade, and other sectors.

The head of state stated that Azerbaijan would continue its efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus region, emphasizing the ongoing bilateral negotiation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Both sides underscored the importance of continuing contacts to further develop cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union.