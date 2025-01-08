Document preparation for release of Azerbaijani vessels detained in Eritrea nears completion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. The process of document preparation for the release of detained Azerbaijani vessels in Eritrea nears completion, a source in Caspian Marine Services B.V. told Trend.

According to the source, CMS Pehlеvan, CMS Igid, and CMS-3 vessels, operated by the Caspian Marine Services B.V. branch in Azerbaijan, were en route to the Abu Dhabi port as part of their business activities, and the planned route was through the Suez Canal.

The source pointed out that due to the passage through dangerous pirate-prone areas, the need for vessel security arose, and to ensure safety, a contract was made with a specialized security company, and two security personnel were assigned to each vessel.

As the source reminded, on November 7, 2024, while passing through the Eritrean coastline due to weather conditions, the decision was made to continue by entering Eritrean territorial waters.

The captains tried to contact Eritrean security and coast guard authorities via international VHF-16 channels to notify them of their entry but received no response, explained the source.

"According to the report we received from the vessel around 10:06 on November 7, the Eritrean Navy detained all three vessels at coordinates 13°23' North Latitude and 042°39' East Longitude. As per the Eritrean Navy's instructions, the vessels changed their course and arrived at the location designated by the Eritrean Navy.

After anchoring, the vessels were involved in a verification process by representatives of the Eritrean Navy. The vessels carried 18 Azerbaijani citizens and six foreign nationals, totaling 24 people.

Once the information was received from the vessels' captains, our company sent an official inquiry to the State Maritime and Port Agency on the same day, November 7, 2024. Following that, an inquiry was sent to the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan in the proper order, and all necessary actions were taken in close cooperation with these structures to address the issue.

Additionally, inquiries were sent to the authorized representatives of the insurance company insuring the vessels and to relevant law firms in the UK. To expedite the resolution of the issue, these organizations were also engaged in the process.

As a result of the negotiations, authorized representatives were appointed by our company to work with the relevant Eritrean authorities. Currently, the document preparation process for completing the checks and releasing the vessels is nearing completion.

The company's authorized representatives maintain continuous close contact with the vessel crews, and there are no issues with food supply or other logistics. The company has also provided all technical means to ensure the crew members can stay in contact with their families," added the source.

