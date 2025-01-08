TAP awards contract to evaluate readiness to integrate hydrogen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. Trans Adriatic Pipeline AG (TAP) has awarded Penspen a contract to conduct hydrogen gap analysis services in order to evaluate the readiness of TAP’s infrastructure to integrate hydrogen, Trend reports via Penspen.

“Penspen’s UK-based engineering team will perform a comprehensive desktop and field assessment review of TAP’s above ground installations (AGIs), block valves (BVs) and compressor stations (CSs). This evaluation will assess the feasibility of introducing hydrogen blends to the existing gas pipeline, supporting TAP’s strategy of capacity expansion for new volumes of hydrogen and other renewable gases to foster long-term sustainability and decarbonisation in the region,” said the company.

Reportedly, Penspen will support TAP in ensuring safe and sustainable hydrogen blending while maintaining the safety and reliability of TAP’s existing gas infrastructure in Europe.

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline operates a natural gas transportation infrastructure from the Greek border with Türkiye to Southern Italy, enabling interested parties to market gas to several European countries.

TAP provides a direct and cost-effective transportation route as part of the Southern Gas Corridor, a 3,500 kilometre gas value chain stretching from the Caspian Sea to Europe.

