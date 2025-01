BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. The President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has sent a letter of condolences to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the tragic death of people caused by the crash of an Azerbaijani Airlines plane near Aktau on December 25 on a Baku-Grozny flight, Trend reports.

Will be updated