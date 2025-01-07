By the end of this year, former IDPs will be settled in about 30 settlements - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. We have managed to return former IDPs to 10 settlements in three years. More than 10,000 IDPs have already been provided with houses and are living there. In total, about 30,000 people live there and work in various positions, in construction, state affairs, and other areas, President Ilham Aliyev said during his interview with local TV channels on January 7, Trend reports.

“Our plans for next year are to return former IDPs to about 20 more settlements. The names of those cities and villages have already been selected, and projects are underway. Construction work is currently underway in many villages and cities, and by the end of this year, former IDPs will be settled in about 30 settlements,” the head of state added.