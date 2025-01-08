Azerbaijani parliament calls for foreign MPs to pressurize racist-friendly Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. Azerbaijani Parliament Working Groups for Inter-Parliamentary Relations and Delegations to International Parliamentary Assemblies have sent letters to foreign parliaments and parliamentary assemblies, calling on them to put pressure on Armenia for its racial policies, a source in the Azerbaijani parliament told Trend.

"As is well known, Armenia, being driven by an ideology of racial discrimination and radical nationalism, has committed numerous violations against the Azerbaijani people and state. This is further confirmed by a recently resurfaced video recording of a speech by Armenia's former president Levon Ter-Petrosyan, dated 23rdJuly 1993. In this statement, delivered during his presidency, Ter-Petrosyan presents the occupation and ethnic cleansing that occurred under his rule as state policy. This unequivocally proves Armenia's responsibility as a state for these crimes, as well as the systematic and organised nature of their execution," the letter reads.

Considering all the above and in view also of the continuing racial discrimination and peace discouragement policy on the part of Armenia, the letters urged the foreign parliaments and parliamentary assemblies to have Armenia discontinue its racist policy, drop the revanchism and militarism, and make arrangements to make it possible for the Western Azerbaijanis to return to their native soil.

