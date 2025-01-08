Iran persists with its nuclear program despite threats - VP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. Iran continues its activities under its nuclear program despite various threats, sanctions, and the like against the country, Iranian Vice President and Chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Eslami said at the 4th International Conference on Technology and Innovation in Tehran, Trend reports.

He asserts that there should be no momentary halt to the nuclear program, and development requires a significant amount of work.

Eslami noted that Iran is currently developing heavy water production. Western countries oppose Iran's production of heavy water. Despite this opposition, Iran continues to produce 300 different types of heavy water products, with prices exceeding several tens of thousands of dollars. These products can be used in many technologies. Iran is one of the major players in heavy water production.

Meanwhile, in January 2016, Iran and the P5+1 group (the US, Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany) implemented the Comprehensive Joint Plan of Action concerning Iran’s nuclear program.

In May 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

By the end of 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to pursue a strategic plan in the nuclear sector to counter the sanctions, leading to a suspension of additional steps and the Additional Protocol as per the nuclear agreement.

Consequently, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) faced a reduction in monitoring capabilities by 20-30 percent.

Iran has stated it does not support the development of an atomic bomb or other weapons of mass destruction.

