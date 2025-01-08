US Columbia University hosts event marking World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. An event dedicated to December 31 - World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year was held at Columbia University in New York City, USA, Trend reports, citing Azerbaijan’s State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

The event, organized by the Azerbaijani-American Youth Federation (AAYF), brought together Azerbaijani and international students from Columbia University, as well as students from various US states, including Iowa, Georgia, and beyond.

The event began with a moment of silence in honor of the victims of the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) flight crash near Aktau, which was en route from Baku to Grozny.

Leyla Aslanova, AAYF Chairperson, delivered an opening speech, highlighting that the unity and solidarity of Azerbaijanis further strengthen the nation.

Farid Akhundov, a board member of AAYF, expressed condolences to the families of the crash victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Attendees had the opportunity to meet one another and share experiences. An interactive quiz on the history and culture of Azerbaijan was held, with winners of the top three spots receiving prizes.

The event concluded with an exchange of views among participants.