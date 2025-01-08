Kyrgyzstan plans restrictions on hazardous pesticides

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 8. Kyrgyzstan plans to introduce restrictions on the use of particularly hazardous pesticides, Trend reports via the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry.

This announcement was made during a meeting of the Department of Chemicalization, Plant Protection, and Quarantine under the Ministry.

The meeting addressed several key issues, including the import of pesticides, ensuring the domestic demand for plant protection products, and regulating their use to enhance agricultural production efficiency. The discussions also focused on fostering collaboration between government bodies and private companies to minimize potential risks and improve the system for controlling pesticide imports and application.

According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the gross output of agriculture, forestry, and fisheries in the country reached 369.6 billion soms ($4.248 billion) from January through November 2024. The figure rose by 6.2 percent compared to the same period last year.