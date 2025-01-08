Azerbaijani oil price surges

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta rose by $0.16 on January 7 compared to the previous rate, reaching $79.63 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On a FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the price of Azeri Light increased by $0.43 to $78.46 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude grew by $0.16 compared to the previous price and amounted to $65.51 per barrel.

The price of North Sea benchmark crude, Dated Brent, hiked by $0.26 compared to the previous rate, standing at $77.89 per barrel.

The official exchange rate for January 8 is 1.7 AZN/USD.