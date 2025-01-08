Kyrgyzstan's president orders complete abolition of vehicle tax

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 8. Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Zhaparov has ordered the full abolition of the vehicle tax and signed the corresponding decree, Trend reports.

In a post on his social media page, Zhaparov emphasized the decision came in response to the implementation of amendments to the "Road Fund" law, which now stipulates a fuel tax of one som (about $0.011) per liter of fuel.

"The vehicle tax will no longer be collected. Instead, starting January 1, one som will be levied on every liter of gasoline or diesel fuel refueled in a vehicle. I have also ordered the exemption from vehicle tax for citizens who have not paid it before January 1, 2025," said the president.

Additionally, all debts owed by legal entities and private entrepreneurs accumulated before January 1, 2022, were forgiven.

The president also reminded that a working group has been established to simplify the use of electronic consignment notes (ECCL) in the circulation of goods. They are expected to present their proposals within the next month.