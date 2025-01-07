Activities of Baku Initiative Group are expanding year by year - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. Azerbaijani society has already put forward its position, and the activities of the Baku Initiative Group are expanding and growing year by year, said President Ilham Aliyev during an interview with local television channels, Trend reports.

“If this process began for certain reasons, today it has already become a part of our lives. These peoples practically do not have access to any mass media outlets. They are threatened, and the injustice against them has become a common reality. The number of sides and organizations willing to defend them is very small,” the head of state pointed out.

“As long as this colonialist practice persists, we will stand by these peoples,” President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.