Uzbekistan notes decline in gold, foreign exchange reserves

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 8. Uzbekistan's gold and foreign exchange reserves totaled $41.1 billion as of January 2025.

According to the data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank of Uzbekistan, this indicator has decreased by 0.73 percent compared to the previous indicator ($41.4 billion as of December 2024).

Gold holds the nation's majority of reserves, totaling $32 billion. Gold reserves decreased by 2.1 percent compared to the previous indicator ($32.7 billion as of December 2024).

As per the latest numbers, foreign currency assets amounted to $8.5 billion in November, which shows a decline of 4.9 percent compared to $8.1 billion as of December 2024.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan exported gold worth $6.62 billion from January through November 2024.