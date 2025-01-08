AZAL cancels today’s Baku-Kazan flight

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has canceled the Baku-Kazan-Baku flight scheduled for January 8, 2025, Trend reports.

This decision was made due to the closure of airspace over Kazan as a result of the "Kovyor" plan.

Flight safety is a priority for AZAL and the airline strictly adheres to international standards.

Passengers of the canceled flight can contact the airline's call center for further information via email at [email protected].

AZAL continues to monitor the current situation closely and will inform passengers about any changes.