AZAL cancels today’s Baku-Kazan flight

Transport Materials 8 January 2025 09:53 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: "Azerbaijan Airlines" Closed Joint Stock Company

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has canceled the Baku-Kazan-Baku flight scheduled for January 8, 2025, Trend reports.

This decision was made due to the closure of airspace over Kazan as a result of the "Kovyor" plan.

Flight safety is a priority for AZAL and the airline strictly adheres to international standards.

Passengers of the canceled flight can contact the airline's call center for further information via email at [email protected].

AZAL continues to monitor the current situation closely and will inform passengers about any changes.

