Azerbaijan counts revenues from fast money transfer systems countrywide

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. Revenues to commercial banks through fast money transfer systems in Azerbaijan amounted to 106.4 million manat ($62.5 million) as of December 1 last year.

The data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank shows that this is 84.6 million manat ($49.7 million), or 44.3 percent less than for the same period of 2023.

The amount of one payment on receipts by fast money transfer systems amounted to 450.9 manat ($265.2) during this period.

Non-bank transfers for the reporting period amounted to 41.3 million manat ($24.2 million), which is 6.6 million manat ($3.8 million) or 13.8 percent less than for the same period of December 1, 2023.

Meanwhile, the amount of one payment on out-of-bank transfers amounted to 423.3 manat ($249) during the mentioned period.

