Economy Materials 7 January 2025 19:40 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan counts revenues from fast money transfer systems countrywide

Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. Revenues to commercial banks through fast money transfer systems in Azerbaijan amounted to 106.4 million manat ($62.5 million) as of December 1 last year.

The data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank shows that this is 84.6 million manat ($49.7 million), or 44.3 percent less than for the same period of 2023.

The amount of one payment on receipts by fast money transfer systems amounted to 450.9 manat ($265.2) during this period.

Non-bank transfers for the reporting period amounted to 41.3 million manat ($24.2 million), which is 6.6 million manat ($3.8 million) or 13.8 percent less than for the same period of December 1, 2023.

Meanwhile, the amount of one payment on out-of-bank transfers amounted to 423.3 manat ($249) during the mentioned period.

