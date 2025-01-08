Western Azerbaijan Community expresses support for President Ilham Aliyev's views on West Azerbaijanis

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. The Western Azerbaijan Community has expressed gratitude to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, for his support for the peaceful, safe, and dignified return of Western Azerbaijanis to their ancestral lands, as stated in his interview with local television channels on January 7, 2025, Trend reports.

The recent statement issued by the community reads:

"We also fully support President Ilham Aliyev’s vision for regional peace and security.

The ideology of racial discrimination and radical nationalism, which dominates Armenia's political circles, poses the greatest threat to human rights and peace. Recently circulated footage of a 1993 speech by Armenia's first president, Levon Ter-Petrosyan, where he hailed "the complete cleansing of Armenia and Karabakh from other nations" as a historical achievement, along with the racist remarks by Armenia's second president, Robert Kocharyan, who stated from an international platform that "Azerbaijanis and Armenians are ethnically incompatible," and Armenia's third president Serzh Sargsyan's statement that his party draws inspiration from the racist ideology of "Tseghakronism" rooted in the fascist Garegin Nzhdeh, all reflect the core of Armenia's state policy.

The Western Azerbaijan Community shares President Ilham Aliyev's concerns about Armenia's policy of massive militarization and supports his demand for the official government of Armenia to cease its armament activities. "Armenia, a country with an aggressive past, dominated by racist and revisionist ideologies, is incapable of responsibly handling military power, and its arming efforts are unacceptable," the statement emphasizes.

We fully share the concerns expressed by President Ilham Aliyev regarding Armenia’s extensive militarization and strongly support his demand for the official government of Yerevan to cease its armament activities," the statement emphasizes. Armenia, with its aggressive history and dominance of racist and revanchist ideologies, is incapable of handling military power responsibly, and its ongoing militarization is unacceptable.

The policy of Armenia, grounded in the complete denial of the historical injustice committed against Western Azerbaijanis, lacks a future. We demand the Armenian government to formally apologize for the deportation of Western Azerbaijanis, engage in dialogue with the Western Azerbaijan Community, establish conditions for their return, put an end to the destruction and distortion of Azerbaijani cultural heritage, halt the armament process, and open communication channels in line with their international obligations."