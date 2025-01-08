Azerbaijan's State Maritime and Port Agency provides clarity on detained ships in Africa

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. Azerbaijan’s State Maritime and Port Agency has clarified the situation regarding the detention of three Azerbaijani vessels along with their crews off the coast of Eritrea in Africa, the agency's spokesperson Parvana Imanova told Trend.

Imanova explained that on November 7, 2024, the agency was informed that three vessels owned by the Azerbaijani branch of Caspian Marine Services B.V. were detained by Eritrean authorities.

"The agency immediately informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan in a working order. Additionally, relevant information was submitted through an official letter to Eritrea's maritime authorities, as well as to the International Maritime Organization, Eritrea's permanent representative to the IMO, and the Embassy of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland," she said.

Earlier, reports indicated that three Azerbaijani vessels along with their crews were detained off the coast of Eritrea.