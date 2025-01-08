Iran bans foreigners from approaching Bushehr nuclear power plant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. The foreign citizens and migrants are forbidden to live and work within five kilometers of the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Bushehr Province, located in the south of Iran, the Deputy Governor of Bushehr Province for Political, Social, and Security Affairs Ehsan Jahanian told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, the prohibition also covers the cities of Jenaveh, Daylam, and Asaluyeh.

Jahanian stated that foreign citizens have been requested to leave the mentioned cities. Otherwise, their temporary residence permits will be canceled and they will be deported from the country.

He noted that the relevant bodies will conduct inspection raids in the mentioned cities.

The first unit of Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant was put into operation in 2011. In 2013, the operation of the unit was transferred from Rosatom to an Iranian company. Since 2013, this unit has generated the maximum amount of electricity - 1,000 megawatt hours of electricity. Over the past 10 years, electricity generation at Bushehr NPP has exceeded 65 billion kilowatt-hours.

To note, construction of Bushehr NPP Blocks 2 and 3 began in 2017 on an area of 50 ha. If these units are put into operation, each of them will be able to produce 1,057 megawatts of electricity. The commissioning of these two units will save 10 million barrels of crude oil or 1.6 bcm of gas per year and prevent the release of 7 million tons of polluting gases into the environment.