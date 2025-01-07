President Aliyev announces construction of ten new metro stations in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. We have recently put several metro stations into operation. But this is not enough, and 10 new metro stations will be built on my instructions, said President Ilham Aliyev during an interview with local television channels, Trend reports.

“The first seven to eight projects have already been selected to implement new road infrastructure projects in Baku. International experts have been involved. Which roads should we give priority to? Sometimes a new road is opened, but it leads to an increase in traffic jams, not a decrease. In other words, international experience is very important here, and this issue will definitely be resolved. Also, the process of replacing the city bus fleet with electric buses has also begun. We have already brought more than 150 new electric buses. At the same time, electric bus production will also begin in Azerbaijan this year,” the head of state noted.