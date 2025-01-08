Azerbaijan's CEC approves New Azerbaijan Party appointee with advisory vote

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. A member of the Central Election Commission (CEC) with advisory voting rights, appointed by the New Azerbaijan Party (NAP), has been approved, Trend reports.

The issue was discussed during a CEC meeting on January 8.

Following the discussion, Mahammad Maharramov was approved as a CEC member representing the New Azerbaijan Party with advisory voting rights.

To note, the municipal elections will take place on January 29.

