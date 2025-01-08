Azerbaijan's ASCO denies ownership of vessels detained in Africa

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. The vessels detained on the African continent do not belong to Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), the company’s spokesperson Mehman Mehdiyev said in a statement, Trend reports.

In a post on his official Facebook page, Mehdiyev emphasized the concern caused by news outlets using images of ASCO ships operating in the Caspian Sea in their reports about the detained vessels.

“We are receiving numerous alarming messages from sailors and their families. Just like misinformation, the use of incorrect images is also creating confusion,” the publication reads.