Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

European Commission's absence at Baku COP meeting raises a lot of questions - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 7 January 2025 21:08 (UTC +04:00)
European Commission's absence at Baku COP meeting raises a lot of questions - President Ilham Aliyev
Photo: AZERTAC

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. This was the first COP where the President of the European Commission did not attend, though the participation of the President of the Commission was confirmed a couple of months before, President Ilham Aliyev said during his interview with local channels on January 7, Trend reports.

“There was a lot of time to come. By the way, the Secretary-General of the United Nations came twice: at the opening and at the closing. But again, this message was ignored by the European Commission. Of course, COP29 did not suffer from that, but the absence of the European Commission, which is a party to COP, of course, raises a lot of questions,” noted the President.

Latest

Latest

Read more