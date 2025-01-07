Azerbaijan approves new fees for arbitration services

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved a law amending several regulations related to the enforcement of the Law "On Arbitration," Trend reports.

The new legislation introduces various fees for arbitration services. These include a fee of 100 manat ($58.8) for filing a request to perform auxiliary functions related to arbitration, 50 manat ($29.4) for submitting a request to recognize and enforce arbitration court decisions regarding temporary measures, 100 manat ($58.8) for submitting a request to annul arbitration court decisions, 50 manat ($29.4) for filing a request to ensure the compulsory execution of local arbitration court decisions, and 100 manat ($58.8) for submitting a request to recognize and enforce decisions made by foreign arbitration courts.