Uzbekistan's Samarkand to host Central Asia-EU summit this year

Uzbekistan Materials 7 January 2025 16:50 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Bakhtiyor Saidov/Telegram

Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 7. Uzbekistan's Samarkand region is gearing up to roll out the red carpet for the Central Asia-EU Summit this year, as Uzbekistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov shared on his Telegram channel, Trend reports.

"I engaged in a telephonic discussion with Kaja Kallas, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission. We addressed numerous subjects pertaining to bilateral and multilateral collaboration," he wrote.

Throughout the talks, both parties underscored the exceptional advancements and vigorous expansion within the collaborative framework between the regions, recognizing notable milestones while articulating assurance in the extensive capacity for further remarkable successes.

The good news is that investments in Central Asia, coupled with Uzbekistan's infrastructural interlinkages and economic expansion capabilities, demonstrate an upward trajectory. The engagement of the EU catalyzes the elevation of benchmarks pertaining to sustainability, digital transformation, and operational efficacy within infrastructure initiatives.

