TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 7. Uzbekistan's
Samarkand region is gearing up to roll out the red carpet for the
Central Asia-EU Summit this year, as Uzbekistan's Minister of
Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov shared on his Telegram channel,
Trend reports.
"I engaged in a telephonic discussion with Kaja Kallas, the EU
High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and
Vice President of the European Commission. We addressed numerous
subjects pertaining to bilateral and multilateral collaboration,"
he wrote.
Throughout the talks, both parties underscored the exceptional
advancements and vigorous expansion within the collaborative
framework between the regions, recognizing notable milestones while
articulating assurance in the extensive capacity for further
remarkable successes.
The good news is that investments in Central Asia, coupled with
Uzbekistan's infrastructural interlinkages and economic expansion
capabilities, demonstrate an upward trajectory. The engagement of
the EU catalyzes the elevation of benchmarks pertaining to
sustainability, digital transformation, and operational efficacy
within infrastructure initiatives.
