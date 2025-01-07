Uzbekistan's Samarkand to host Central Asia-EU summit this year

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 7. Uzbekistan's Samarkand region is gearing up to roll out the red carpet for the Central Asia-EU Summit this year, as Uzbekistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov shared on his Telegram channel, Trend reports.

"I engaged in a telephonic discussion with Kaja Kallas, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission. We addressed numerous subjects pertaining to bilateral and multilateral collaboration," he wrote.