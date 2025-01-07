EBRD invests in Poland's top corporate travel firm

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has announced an investment in eTravel, a top corporate travel management company in Poland, Trend reports.

The investment, made in partnership with Enterprise Investors Fund IX, aims to support eTravel’s growth and digital transformation.

Founded in 2006, eTravel is known for its advanced Corporate Travel Assistant platform, managing nearly 1 million bookings annually for clients in Poland and across central and eastern Europe. The co-investment will help eTravel strengthen its position in Poland and explore opportunities for expansion in other parts of the region.

The funding will enable eTravel to enhance its IT infrastructure, adopt advanced AI tools, and further develop its digital offerings to remain competitive in a rapidly evolving market.

Tamas Nagy, EBRD Co-Head of Private Equity, emphasized the importance of the partnership, stating, “eTravel’s innovative platform and growth strategy make it a standout business with significant potential. This investment aligns with our goal of supporting sustainable growth and market consolidation in the region.”

Andreea Moraru, EBRD Regional Head for Poland and the Baltic States, highlighted eTravel’s role in Poland’s digital transition, adding, “Our investment reflects our commitment to fostering innovation and competitiveness in Polish companies operating in dynamic industries.”

The EBRD has invested over 15.2 billion euros in Poland to date, focusing on capital market development and digitalization as key priorities in the region.