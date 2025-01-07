Distractions over Iran's nuclear program serve to divert attention - VP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. The distracting views of some parties on Iran's nuclear program are being put forward to divert attention in another direction, Iranian Vice President and Chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Eslami said at the 7th Conference on Measurement and Safety of Ionizing and Non-Ionizing Radiation on January 7, Trend reports.

According to him, several parties do not welcome Iran's involvement in the nuclear field. Therefore, they have always opposed Iran's nuclear program.

Eslami noted that the discussion on Iran's nuclear program has been going on for many years. All concerned states entered into a discussion with Iran, which resulted in UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and a comprehensive joint action plan. The objective was to put an end to anti-Iran propaganda and lift sanctions. Iran would also limit its nuclear program for a certain period, and the issue of Iran's nuclear program would be resolved. However, the parties that did not endure the issue eventually abandoned the US comprehensive plan for joint action.

The Iranian VP emphasized that the country is already making steady progress in the nuclear field. The country has done and tested a lot in the field of radiation. Iran has taken major steps in the field of health and food safety.

Meanwhile, in January 2016, Iran and the P5+1 group (the US, Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany) implemented the Comprehensive Joint Plan of Action concerning Iran’s nuclear program.

In May 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

By the end of 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to pursue a strategic plan in the nuclear sector to counter the sanctions, leading to a suspension of additional steps and the Additional Protocol as per the nuclear agreement.

Consequently, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) faced a reduction in monitoring capabilities by 20-30 percent.