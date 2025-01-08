France evades fulfillment of its obligations under JCPOA - Iranian MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. France has shirked its obligations under the Comprehensive Plan of Joint Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program, said Esmail Baghaei, spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in response to anti-Iranian remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron, Trend reports.

According to him, Iran's nuclear activities for peaceful purposes are carried out within the framework of international law and under the constant, precise control of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Baghaei noted that the French president's claims against Iran are unfounded and contradictory, and France should review its constructive function toward peace and stability.

To recall, in January 2016, Iran and the P5+1 group (the US, Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany) implemented the Comprehensive Joint Plan of Action concerning Iran’s nuclear program.

In May 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

By the end of 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to pursue a strategic plan in the nuclear sector to counter the sanctions, leading to a suspension of additional steps and the Additional Protocol as per the nuclear agreement.

Consequently, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) faced a reduction in monitoring capabilities by 20-30 percent.

In the meantime, Iran has stated it does not support the development of an atomic bomb or other weapons of mass destruction.

