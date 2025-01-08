Iran releases currency exchange rates for January 8

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on January 8, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 39 currencies experienced an upward trajectory, while 6 currencies depreciated relative to January 7.

As for CBI, $1 equals 575,656 rials, and one euro is 596,785 rials, while on January 7, one euro was 596,714.

Currency Rial on January 8 Rial on January 7 1 US dollar USD 575,656 573,918 1 British pound GBP 719,252 718,915 1 Swiss franc CHF 634,164 634,607 1 Swedish króna SEK 51,899 51,981 1 Norwegian krone NOK 50,785 50,894 1 Danish krone DKK 79,999 79,997 1 Indian rupee INR 6,711 6,696 1 UAE dirham AED 156,748 156,274 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,866,963 1,861,148 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 206,436 206,006 100 Japanese yens JPY 364,744 364,258 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 74,021 73,814 1 Omani rial OMR 1,495,337 1,490,708 1 Canadian dollar CAD 401,314 399,609 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 324,744 323,907 1 South African rand ZAR 30,795 30,900 1 Turkish lira TRY 16,284 16,246 1 Russian ruble RUB 5,392 5,339 1 Qatari riyal QAR 158,147 153,045 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,910 43,796 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 359,358 358,647 1 Saudi riyal SAR 153,508 153,045 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,531,000 1,526,378 1 Singapore dollar SGD 422,069 421,009 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 473,530 472,865 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,535 19,468 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 274 273 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 419,264 418,274 1 Libyan dinar LYD 116,736 116,773 1 Chinese yuan CNY 78,571 78,388 100 Thai baht THB 1,668,344 1,658,497 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 128,270 127,204 1,000 South Korean won KRW 396,180 393,009 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 811,927 809,475 1 euro EUR 596,785 596,714 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 109,121 108,948 1 Georgian lari GEL 204,152 203,715 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,594 35,521 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,106 8,135 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 176,041 175,510 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 338,627 337,602 100 Philippine pesos PHP 988,903 988,380 1 Tajik somoni TJS 52,647 52,533 1 Turkmen manat TMT 164,486 163,676 Venezuelan bolívar VES 10,847 10,839

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 706,909 rials and $1 costs 679,903 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 687,655 rials, and the price of $1 totals 661,384 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 799,000–802,000 rials, while one euro is about 830,000–833,000 rials.

