Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Iran

Iran releases currency exchange rates for January 8

Iran Materials 8 January 2025 11:35 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for January 8

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on January 8, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 39 currencies experienced an upward trajectory, while 6 currencies depreciated relative to January 7.

As for CBI, $1 equals 575,656 rials, and one euro is 596,785 rials, while on January 7, one euro was 596,714.

Currency

Rial on January 8

Rial on January 7

1 US dollar

USD

575,656

573,918

1 British pound

GBP

719,252

718,915

1 Swiss franc

CHF

634,164

634,607

1 Swedish króna

SEK

51,899

51,981

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

50,785

50,894

1 Danish krone

DKK

79,999

79,997

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,711

6,696

1 UAE dirham

AED

156,748

156,274

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,866,963

1,861,148

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

206,436

206,006

100 Japanese yens

JPY

364,744

364,258

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

74,021

73,814

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,495,337

1,490,708

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

401,314

399,609

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

324,744

323,907

1 South African rand

ZAR

30,795

30,900

1 Turkish lira

TRY

16,284

16,246

1 Russian ruble

RUB

5,392

5,339

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

158,147

153,045

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,910

43,796

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

359,358

358,647

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

153,508

153,045

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,531,000

1,526,378

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

422,069

421,009

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

473,530

472,865

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,535

19,468

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

274

273

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

419,264

418,274

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

116,736

116,773

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

78,571

78,388

100 Thai baht

THB

1,668,344

1,658,497

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

128,270

127,204

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

396,180

393,009

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

811,927

809,475

1 euro

EUR

596,785

596,714

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

109,121

108,948

1 Georgian lari

GEL

204,152

203,715

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,594

35,521

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,106

8,135

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

176,041

175,510

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

338,627

337,602

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

988,903

988,380

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

52,647

52,533

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

164,486

163,676

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

10,847

10,839

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 706,909 rials and $1 costs 679,903 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 687,655 rials, and the price of $1 totals 661,384 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 799,000–802,000 rials, while one euro is about 830,000–833,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X: @BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more