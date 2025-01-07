Eni's Plenitude expands solar and wind projects in Spain

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. Plenitude, an Eni-controlled company, has increased its renewable energy capacity in Spain by 400 MW in 2024, reaching a total of nearly 950 MW across photovoltaic and wind power projects, Trend reports.

According to the producer, this marks a significant growth compared to 2023, with notable developments in Andalusia and Extremadura.

Key projects completed this year include the 150 MW Caparacena photovoltaic project in Granada, consisting of three 50 MW plants. The electricity generated is connected to the national grid through a recently completed 400 kV substation and an additional 200 kV shared substation and line.

In addition, Plenitude has finalized 250 MW in solar installations at the Renopool park in Extremadura and the Guillena park in Andalusia. These developments contribute to the company achieving its global target of 4 GW of installed renewable capacity in 2024.

Mariangiola Mollicone, Head of Western Europe Renewables and Managing Director of Plenitude in Spain, emphasized Spain’s strategic importance for the company: “We aim to create positive economic and community impacts in the regions where we operate.”

Looking ahead, Plenitude is constructing an additional 820 MW of renewable projects in Spain, expected to be completed by 2026. These efforts align with the company’s long-term strategy in renewable energy.

Plenitude operates in over 15 countries, integrating renewable energy production, energy sales to 10 million customers in Europe, and a network of nearly 22,000 electric vehicle charging points. The company aims to reach 8 GW of installed renewable capacity globally by 2027.