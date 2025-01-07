Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan to address border issues in upcoming talks

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 7. The Chairman of the Kyrgyzstan Cabinet of Ministers will meet with his counterparts from Uzbekistan and Tajikistan to discuss state border issues, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers.

Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers, will meet with Uzbekistan's Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov and Tajikistan's Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda on January 8 of this year. The talks will focus on previously reached agreements between the presidents of the three countries regarding state borders.

To note, the state border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan stretches for about 980 kilometers. Negotiations on its delimitation (defining the state border with a description and mapping of its course) have been ongoing since December 2002. On December 4, 2024, it was announced that the description of the shared border section had been completed.

The Kyrgyz-Uzbek border spans 1,314 kilometers. The delimitation process was declared complete on January 27, 2023.