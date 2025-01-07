Azerbaijan received signals from French government representatives to establish contacts - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. On January 7, during an interview with local television channels, President Ilham Aliyev brought up an issue regarding France that had never been discussed before.

“I think it will help somehow get out of the crisis. Over the past few months, we have been receiving signals from representatives of the French government to establish contacts – I remember there have been three or four of them – from different personalities to our different representatives, and the answer has always been, “We are ready”. Yes, we are ready today, but we will not go anywhere, neither to Paris nor to Brussels. If you need to meet with us, you can meet with us here in Baku,” said the Azerbaijani leader.

The President noted that there was recently another diplomatic dispatch to talk and discuss.

