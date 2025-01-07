We can elevate U.S.-Azerbaijan relations to a strategic level - President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. If both sides are interested, we can elevate U.S.-Azerbaijan relations to a strategic level, said President Ilham Aliyev during an interview with local television channels, Trend reports.

“Trump sends very clear, direct messages with his statements, and the vast majority of them are shared by Azerbaijani society. Therefore, hopes are high. That’s why I said that there is hope, there is great hope. This includes the possibility of advancing U.S.-Azerbaijan strategic relations,” the President of Azerbaijan added.