President of Türkiye makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. On January 8, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

During the phone conversation, the Presidents exchanged views on bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, as well as regional and global issues.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan emphasized that cooperation between the two countries will continue to develop across all areas, based on the principle of “One nation, two states.” The President of Türkiye stated that his country fully supports the achievement of lasting peace in the South Caucasus region and will continue to stand by Azerbaijan at all times.

President Ilham Aliyev, in turn, noted that Azerbaijan-Türkiye brotherhood, friendship, and strategic partnership relations have developed under the principle of “One nation, two states,” underscoring that the two countries have always stood by each other.

The Presidents exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation between the two brotherly countries in 2025. The heads of state also noted the importance of continuing contacts.