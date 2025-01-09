Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund to raise logistics center in Osh

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 9. The Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund (RKDF) has started financing the project construction of the transport and logistics center (TLC) “Kokchogoz” in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

According to the information, the center will be built along the Irkeshtam-Osh-Uzbekistan highway.

“It is expected that a sharp increase in cargo traffic from China, reaching 500 to 700 trucks per day, will create an increased load on the existing logistics facilities. The construction of the TLC on a 17-ha plot of land three kilometers away from population centers will also allow solving the problem of congestion in Osh caused by heavy truck traffic in the city,” the information notes.

The center will pave the way for smoother customs administration of export and transit cargo, particularly in the direction of Kyrgyzstan-Russia.

“This modern logistics center will serve from 500 to 700 vehicles daily, providing a full range of transport and logistics services, including cargo control and customs clearance, as well as storage. In addition, 30 percent of the profit from the center's activities will be allocated to the budget of the Kyrgyz Republic,” Chairman of the RKDF Board Artem Novikov said.

The Fund noted that the TLC will become a key transit hub in Central Asia, providing clearance of transit cargoes transported from China through Kyrgyzstan, as well as creating more than 100 jobs and ensuring the flow of taxes and customs duties to the state budget.

