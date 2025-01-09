Kyrgyzstan goes in for WB's Business Ready program

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 9. The Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan has announced its plans to begin preparations for participating in the World Bank's Business Ready (B-Ready) program, Trend reports.

Business Ready, which replaces Doing Business Index, is a new tool designed to analyze and improve business conditions. The program targets countries at various stages of economic development and offers mechanisms to remove administrative barriers, modernize institutional frameworks, and boost investment attractiveness.

As part of its involvement in B-Ready, the Ministry of Economy has outlined several key objectives. These include creating more favorable conditions for both domestic and foreign investors, simplifying administrative procedures for entrepreneurs, enhancing export potential, and improving public administration systems. Special attention will be given to the integration of modern digital technologies to streamline processes.

According to the Ministry, the successful implementation of the program will be a crucial step toward enhancing Kyrgyzstan’s global competitiveness. It will also help build trust among local businesses and international investors, laying the foundation for long-term economic reforms.

The country is gearing up to roll out a survey, which will lay the groundwork for the analytical framework within the program. It is anticipated to shed light on the current hurdles in the nation's business landscape and pave the way for future reforms.

