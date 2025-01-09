Uzbekistan flares out bus services to Central Asian nations

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 9. Uzbekistan is launching new international bus routes to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan, the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan told Trend.

From Uzbekistan, buses will now bridge the gap between Bukhara and Turkistan, as well as Urgench and Aktau in Kazakhstan. Moreover, folks from Fergana can hit the road straight to Almaty through Tajikistan, cutting out the middleman.

For Tajikistan, fresh paths are sprouting up, connecting Samarkand to Dushanbe and Bukhara to Dushanbe, weaving a web of convenience between key cultural and economic centers.

In Kyrgyzstan, Andijan will serve as a central hub with routes to Osh, Jalal-Abad, and Arslanbob. Other routes include Kosonsoy to Jalal-Abad and Bukhara to Bishkek, promoting stronger ties and facilitating easier movement between the two nations.

Uzbekistan is also gearing up to roll out a zero value-added tax (VAT) rate for a host of services tied to international freight transportation.

The proposed measure will cover transportation and forwarding services, as well as other operations under the relevant agreements, including receiving and transferring cargo, as well as storage and handling operations; organizing cargo insurance; customs documentation for goods and vehicles; providing cargo search services in case of delivery delays; storage in warehouses and open areas; and providing wagons and containers for use.

