ABB expanded the use of "SİMA İmza" in business processes

The "SİMA" next-generation digital signature, developed by AzInTelecom LLC under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, has been integrated into the International Bank of Azerbaijan (ABB) system to facilitate large-scale digital services.

Now, individual entrepreneurs and legal entities can register as new customers using the "SİMA İmza" through ABB's Internet Banking service (cb.abb-bank.az). After accessing the portal, the following business processes can be performed fully digitally, without visiting the bank:

Opening bank accounts

Money transfers and currency exchange operations

Government payments

“ANİPay” payments

Signing credit applications

ATM and POS-terminal operations

Approval of applications for ACB and "Asan Finance"

Accessing non-banking services

Non-banking services include tax services (submission of declarations) and customs-related operations.

It should be noted that individual entrepreneurs and legal entities can obtain the "SİMA İmza" online without visiting any service centers. To get started, a user should download the "SİMA İmza" app and complete the registration process. For more detailed information about the new generation "SİMA" digital signature, visit sima.az or contact the Call Center at "157".